ONE PIECE: Has Eiichiro Oda already revealed Blackbeard's weak point?

Despite the history of ONE PIECE is continuing slowly and relentlessly, no one has forgotten the fate of Portuguese D. Ace, much less his brother Luffy. And it is precisely for this reason that waiting for the confrontation between the protagonist and Blackbeard continues to whet the thirst for curiosity of the community. But who will come out on top?

Even if, strictly speaking, the winner seems to be a foregone conclusion, in reality it is only right to point out the benefit of the doubt, since sensei has long accustomed its readers to sudden twists. But where Luffy really defeated Blackbeard, the question arises: how did he do it?

Currently, the Mugiwara captain is probably not yet powerful enough to fight on equal terms with an Emperor capable of using two of the franchise's strongest devil fruits. Yet, there is a detail belonging to one of the old chapters of the manga that deserves to be called to your attention, or a dialogue manifested by Crocodile. As you can see from the table in question attached at the bottom of the news, his words recall how important it is not only the war potential of one's power, but those skills acquired only through hard training. If Blackbeard has made Gura Gura relatively recent, for about a couple of years, Luffy has instead cultivated and exposed his techniques to unimaginable efforts, achieving extraordinary results to say the least with a fruit with a much lower potential. Could this be the main weak point of ONE PIECE's main antagonist?

