ONE PIECE: Gol D. Roger and the legendary treasure really existed?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The phenomenon of piracy, especially the Caribbean one, has undergone over time a contamination of mythological elements. History thus clashed with folklore, giving birth to personalities who are now part of the legend. Eiichiro Oda, too, in his ONE PIECE, he borrowed such figures to paint his imaginary epic.

Roger is one of the most enigmatic personalities of ONE PIECE, as well as one of the pirates with the strongest crew in the entire saga. His figure, entered in the legend since the first chapter, fits perfectly with the identity of Olivier Levasseur, a French pirate famous for his raids that allowed him to come into possession of a huge treasure. Later, however, he was captured and sentenced to death by hanging. Before dying, Levasseur shouted at the gallows the existence of his treasure and threw a necklace to those present inside which was an encrypted code of 17 lines. Only those who had managed to decipher it could have encountered one of the greatest treasures of the great age of piracy.

In addition, it is interesting to note that the encrypted document was also taken as a source of inspiration by Oda to design the Poignee Griffe. Over the years, numerous scholars and archeologists have hunted down mythical treasure of Levasseur, but except for some clues, the contents of the letter are still undeciphered and the location of the hiding place is still uncertain.

And you, instead, what do you think of this legend? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.