ONE PIECE goes to school. Drawings by Luffy and Usop appear on the blackboard of an institution

If they asked us which souls we consider the king, which has always remained seated on his glittering throne looking down on others, then we would answer, without even thinking about it, one piece, am I right? If not all, most would say it and say it and even those who are not a lover because it is objective.

The master's manga Echiro Oda, an example for any mangaka and aspiring person, it was first released on July 22, 1997. It has gone well 23 years and he, One Piece, is still there, on top, above all, at the top of the rankings, among the best-selling series. Even after all these years it continues to dominate, a symptom of an extraordinary work and a talent, that of Oda, pure and crystalline, capable of pasting pages and entertaining their readers like nobody.

Well, such is the affection that enthusiasts have developed for Luffy and comrades, that certainly the mangaka cannot complain of not having demonstrations of it. Because they are everywhere, among the thousands of letters you will receive and social media invaded by gifts of all kinds. Surely he can only feel satisfied and we do not imagine the emotion of getting up every morning, turning back and seeing what he has built and what he is continuing to build (always if he has the time to do it!).

And among the various displays of affection, today we have found one really particular who stole a smile from us. A drawing, or rather, more designs, from the level awesome technician really. However, some particular designs, let's also say that the support on which they were made is particular. Not paper, not canvas, not digital, but a school blackboard.

As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article and shared on Reddit by the user uchiha izumi, Luffy's smiling face was made, it would seem from a professor, with a chalk. The amazing thing is the detail that such a design has. A detail that would not be expected from a design of this type and made in this way.

In addition to Luffy, it would seem that, at bottom, there is also Usop (I would not be wrong), made just as well and with the same obsessive attention to detail.

So what do you think of the drawing? Do you like it and do you find it as fantastic as us? Also comment below, it can only please us.

