ONE PIECE: General Katakuri becomes a girl in the beautiful artwork of a fan

Charlotte Katakuri, second son of Big Mom and a member of the three sweet generals, is undoubtedly introduced as one of the most imposing and virile characters of ONE PIECE. The pirate, a portrait of masculinity within the series, certainly does not lose credibility if reimagined in a female version, as demonstrated by the artist XRaynPR.

Below you can take a look at the artwork of the Reddit user, who has proposed a slightly more succinct alternative version, but still extremely faithful to the original. The armor is extremely similar, especially from the waist down, although in this case the design does not include the huge beige colored scarf. Mogura, the general’s trident, is represented in a slightly different way, with the two external points converging inward.

To be critical, the female version presented by the artist seems to depict a girl a little too young, considering that Charlotte Katakuri is 48 years old. The final result is still splendid, and it’s no coincidence that Reddit users have awarded it with over 6,000 upvotes.

What do you think of it? what rating would you give to this design? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take this opportunity to remind you that Oda has recently published the latest update of the countdown for episode 1000, in conjunction with the release of ONE PIECE 991.