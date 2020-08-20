ONE PIECE: Franky's art in a disturbing illustration

Share it:

Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, ONE PIECE, is the most famous manga of the entire Japanese landscape, proof of the long sequence of records and goals that the sensei managed to achieve during his troubled experience in the ranks of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. But is success all his own?

Even if ONE PIECE is coming off the podium of 2020, it is good to remember how the manga continues to grind sales and a sensational overtaking in the last months of this turbulent year is not excluded. In any case, to guarantee the immense popularity of the series is the large audience that for over 20 years has continued to follow the project and to support it both economically and with extraordinary manifestations of creativity. And over time, some artists have become community icons, just like Wafalo.

The artist in question has learned to make himself known for his macabre style, managing to reinterpret several scenes in the series through a more raw line as this illustration on the fate of Oden demonstrates. Recently, Wafalo has returned to be talked about through a disturbing artistic representation, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news, dedicated to none other than the carpenter of the Mugiwara, Franky. The well-known pirate, in fact, is portrayed intent on working with a frightening and obsessed look, typical of the artist.

And you, instead, what do you think of this fan-art, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.