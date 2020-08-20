Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Franky's art in a disturbing illustration

August 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, ONE PIECE, is the most famous manga of the entire Japanese landscape, proof of the long sequence of records and goals that the sensei managed to achieve during his troubled experience in the ranks of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. But is success all his own?

Even if ONE PIECE is coming off the podium of 2020, it is good to remember how the manga continues to grind sales and a sensational overtaking in the last months of this turbulent year is not excluded. In any case, to guarantee the immense popularity of the series is the large audience that for over 20 years has continued to follow the project and to support it both economically and with extraordinary manifestations of creativity. And over time, some artists have become community icons, just like Wafalo.

The artist in question has learned to make himself known for his macabre style, managing to reinterpret several scenes in the series through a more raw line as this illustration on the fate of Oden demonstrates. Recently, Wafalo has returned to be talked about through a disturbing artistic representation, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news, dedicated to none other than the carpenter of the Mugiwara, Franky. The well-known pirate, in fact, is portrayed intent on working with a frightening and obsessed look, typical of the artist.

READ:  a stand alone series with Zoe Kravitz is planned after The Batman, according to a rumor

And you, instead, what do you think of this fan-art, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.