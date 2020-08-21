ONE PIECE: Franky becomes a war machine thanks to this statue

Share it:

Thinking back to the most famous and appreciated works of the huge anime and manga industry, it is difficult not to mention the incredible epic of ONE PIECE, a franchise that in the course of these long decades has been able to bewitch a huge audience, first thanks to the print series and then with the animated adaptation.

The series is in fact still very strong today, with the manga and the anime both continuing their race while fans from all over the world never miss the opportunity to praise the work, often bringing to light cosplay and fan art made with extreme care. Such importance has obviously also attracted the interest of numerous companies, which over the years have released an infinity of themed gadgets designed to entice the most distinctly collector segment of the public.

Well, just recently the guys from DT Studio also ended up in the spotlight thanks to the presentation of a splendid ONE PIECE themed statue specifically dedicated to Franky. As can be seen from the images available at the bottom of the news, the work is characterized by a large amount of details and showcases our beloved Franky with arms drawn, ready for what could be an epochal confrontation. According to when announced by the company, the product will be made available in the first quarter of 2021 at a price of € 259 – not counting shipping costs -, while pre-orders are already open.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently some interesting spoilers of ONE PIECE 988 have also arrived.