ONE PIECE: fans upset about the character mentioned by Kaido

The arch of Wanokuni is really reserving surprises for surprises. Eiichiro Oda is entering a lot of fundamental information both for the continuation of this phase and on the past and future of the entire world of ONE PIECE. And in the 977 chapter published on MangaPlus on Sunday, there are other surprises that keep fans in suspense.

While the Mugiwara prepare the party for the victory, the chapter 977 of ONE PIECE it also allows us to observe what is happening in Onigashima. The private island of Kaido where the Fire Festival is about to be celebrated with the whole army of Pirates of the Hundred Beasts in full. With them there is also Big Mom, the other empress with whom an unexpected alliance was made.

While all the guests continue to arrive, Kaido sends for his son. It is therefore revealed that Kaido is a father and this inevitably shook the ONE PIECE fandom. So far there have been no clues as to who the child may be or whether he has already appeared in the past, but obviously the passionate readers of the manga are already unleashing themselves with various theories. You think who will be Kaido's son? And who is the mother instead? Unfortunately, to find out, we will have to wait a long time because of the weekly Shonen Jump breaks.