ONE PIECE fans pay homage to Kobe Bryant, here is the splendid fanart dedicated to Black Mamba

The disappearance of Kobe Bryant has left a huge gap in the sports world, and even fans of ONE PIECE they didn't want to miss the opportunity to remember him. Luffy and the NBA star had something in common, two simple words that were both synonymous with change. Obviously, we are referring to the epithet Black Mamba.

Black Mamba is the nickname that Kobe Bryant self-attributed in 2003, after seeing the masterpiece of Quentin Tarantino "Kill Bill Vol.2". Bryant saw several similarities between himself and the black mamba present in the film, and therefore decided to definitively adopt the curious name.

For Straw Hat the same term has another meaning, equally important. Black Mamba is in fact the name of one of the attacks used in the "Snakeman" mode of his Gear Forth. The attack was first shown during the epic confrontation with Katakuri, who managed to avoid it and fight back.

As you can see at the bottom, however, the fans decided to join the two worlds by creating a beautiful sketch. Currently the image is first in the ONE PIECE subreddit with about 8000 upvotes.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that the author of My Hero Academia has also made a sketch to pay homage to Kobe, as well as the Marvel author Joe Quesada. All these tributes are nothing more than yet another proof of the respect felt towards the former L.A. star. Lakers.