ONE PIECE: fans go wild with an improbable Yamato theory

June 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Fans readers of ONE PIECE they certainly cannot sit idly by when Eiichiro Oda presents a new character and gives various indications with way of speaking, hairstyle, clothing, techniques or other. For this reason, the fanbase always launches into speculations and theories, some of which are correct but other whispers and details.

During this week off when ONE PIECE 984 was not released, fans tried to clarify all the peculiarities of the new character presented. Although already mentioned in several chapters and at the center of a race and important developments, only at the end of chapter 983 of ONE PIECE Yamato appeared in flesh and blood, for the first time in the manga.

Kaido's son is at the center of various theories and one of them wants it actually be Oden Kozuki. Despite not having seen the lifeless body of the heir of Wanokuni, it is practically impossible to have survived the massacre suffered by the emperor during the execution which saw him protagonist twenty years earlier in the capital of flowers.

The reason for this theory is to be found in particular Yamato clothing: besides the Hannya mask and the club on the back, the clothes of the heir of the emperor Kaido are almost identical to those of Oden Kozuki. A theory quite clear-cut but that opens the door to other scenarios described by other fans: according to many, a connection between the two characters is possible, even if not because of the blood.

Yamato, who has already shown a rebellious soul, may have found some message from Oden that linked him to him, just as happened to Momonosuke who has a Devil Fruit with the same characteristics as Kaido's. What do you think will become of Yamato?

