ONE PIECE fans can rest assured: Eiichiro Oda has recovered

February 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
When one's favorite manga goes on hiatus due to poor health, every fan inevitably worries, mindful of other events that have caused long serialization breaks. And this is amplified when it concerns a best sellers like ONE PIECE, who usually take breaks but with a certain rhythm and with different forewarts.

This week, however, none of this happened: ONE PIECE mysteriously went on hiatus and, as announced by Weekly Shonen Jump, everything is due to a health problem of Eiichiro Oda. Some of the passionate readers of the manga have even worried about a Coronavirus case, but they were unmotivated fears.

After the continuous reassurances of the magazine, which already showed ONE PIECE present on the preview of the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the official Twitter account of the work also intervenes, confirming to everyone: Eiichiro Oda has recovered. The editors who follow ONE PIECE have published a message in which they reassure all the readers of the world on the state of health of the mangaka, confirming that it was only a small setback and nothing serious.

ONE PIECE will then return with chapter 973 on Weekly Shonen Jump and, consequently, on MangaPlus in English and Spanish. The publication date will be Sunday 8 March, or next Sunday. The manga will resume after the events of chapter 972 which showed the end of the flashback of Oden Kozuki.

