ONE PIECE: fans are thrilled with Kid's new design

The saga of Wano in ONE PIECE is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the best transpositions of the manga since the anime's debut in hundreds of episodes. The merit of this extraordinary success, however, is the result of the excellent team work composed by the director, Tetsuya Nagamine, and the new members of the TOEI Animation studio.

In the last episode of ONE PIECE, in fact, the rivalry between Kid and Luffy has shown itself at its peak, to the point that some fans have begun to glimpse into Eustass the real opponent of our iconic protagonist on the long journey to the throne of the seas. In any case, the same fans have shown their plot to the character design of the character, in particular to the artistic trait of Matsuda.

From the beginning of the animated adaptation of the saga of Wano, the design was one of the most discussed elements in the communities, as the production worked hard to achieve a more mature and modern style. And this, in fact, is particularly evident precisely in Kid, which appears more dynamic and similar to the original appearance imagined by Eiichiro Oda. At the bottom of the news, therefore, it is possible to admire a comparison between the two character designs in question.

And you, on the other hand, which trait do you appreciate most? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered our in-depth special on the Wa saga.