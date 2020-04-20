Entertainment

ONE PIECE: fans are saddened by the stop of the anime

April 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
The period we are experiencing will surely go down in history as one of the most serious epidemics faced by humanity. To safeguard the population, more accurate control over travel and work is mandatory. This forced several Japanese companies to stop anime production and among them there is also ONE PIECE.

On a note released tonight, Toei Animation said ONE PIECE will temporarily stop due to the Coronavirus. We will therefore not see the continuation of the Wanokuni arc for quite some time since the voice actors can no longer go to the studio to record the voices following the latest directives of the Japanese government.

Fans were already preparing to witness ONE PIECE's 930 episode, whose preview was featured in the episode aired on Sunday 19 April. In hearing the news, some fans got mad at the situation, obviously taking it out on the virus and epidemic. Someone else has instead spurred on those who are not on par with the episodes, assuring him that it is the right time to watch all ONE PIECE episodes.

The sure thing is that for some time we will not be witnessing the new adventures of Straw hat and companions, since instead of the new episodes the old ones from the beginning of the narrative arc will be retransmitted.

