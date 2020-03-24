Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Fans appreciated Sanji's extraordinary transformation

March 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Wano saga is attempting to give all the main characters the right "screen time", despite the large amount of events of the last narrative arc of ONE PIECE. However, in the last episode aired of the anime, Sanji was forced to use his new weapon, albeit not without some reluctance.

Just like the trailer of the episode had promised, the anime of ONE PIECE has returned to focus attention on Sanji, the Mugiwara cook, forced to use his trump card. Indeed, the constant conflict with the troops of Kaido compromised the identity of Gamba Nera, forcing him to wear the Raid Suit number 3 of Germa 66, belonging to the Vinsmoke family, and to break the promise never to use it.

The scene of the transformation of Sanji in Soba Mask, the champion of justice, has been animated by nothing less than the most talented animator of TOEI Animation, Natoshi Shida. The clip in question, which we re-proposed at the bottom of the news, was greatly appreciated by the fans, as it offers ONE PIECE in an iconic mutation of the Precure world, a series in which the same animator has collaborated several times at the aforementioned studio rather.

And you, however, what do you think of this scene, did you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. Finally, we remind you that chapter 975 of ONE PIECE is already available for reading.

