ONE PIECE: even in Wanokuni Luffy manages to find a Haki master

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

ONE PIECE has been back for a few months after the break and we are finally entering the full second phase of Wanokuni. After putting Luffy in the cell, Kaido has vanished as the Straw Hat Pirate faces the new reality. After putting on several comedic and serious scenes with Eustass Kidd, now Luffy stands up against Queen.

The arrival of the Plague of the Hundred Beasts has meant something of a tournament for Luffy and old Hyo. In ONE PIECE we have therefore seen the setting up of the arena and the beginning of the clashes with the low-ranking pirates of Kaido, only that things are going badly due to the fixation that Luffy is having. The Mugiwara indeed wants to master that strange Haki used long ago by Rayleigh and which according to him would allow him to inflict some wounds on Kaido.

Opponent after opponent, he knocks them all out immediately without being able to unleash true power, but Hyo is watching him. During a battle, the old dwarf talks to Luffy about the Ryou, aka the how it is called the Haki of the armor extended out of the body that the protagonist of ONE PIECE wants to learn.

Surprisingly, then Luffy manages to find another master on Haki after Rayleigh and it is no coincidence that he is another elder who seems to know a lot. How will this new power affect Luffy's hands? Tonoyasu will soon take the stage as well.