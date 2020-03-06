ONE PIECE: Emperor Shanks dominates the scene in an 800 euro action figure

Share it:

Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, ONE PIECE, is characterized by extremely particular characters, with an aura of mystery surrounding their past. Among these emblematic figures, the most mysterious remains Shanks The Red, the key Emperor in the conclusion of the Battle of Marineford, as well as one of the most influential Pirates of the franchise.

Any curiosity about Shanks is the result of great attention, like the time he was Eiichiro Oda decided to cut off the arm of the future Emperor to try to increase the appealing of the manga to young readers in the first chapter, a decision that today could only be more apt. Anyway, in honor of this portentous character, Tsume Art Studio he took the opportunity to create an epic themed action figure, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

The scale model in question portrays the Emperor in the act of making his way with Conqueror King's Haki, the ambition that one person in a million has on paper. Proposal to the imposing figure of 799 euros, to which are added any shipping costs, the action figure is already pre-orderable on the official website while stocks last, 1800 prices in total. You can appreciate the excellent work of Tsume Art in the clip attached at the bottom of the news that reveals the great attention to detail proposed by the company for this brilliant action figure.

And you, instead, what do you think of this figurine, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.