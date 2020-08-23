ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda’s affectionate comment to the students

Share it:

The entire planet is facing an unparalleled threat, as a pandemic has put several nations in trouble. Despite the fear and inconvenience caused by Covid-19, there was no lack of messages of encouragement to the population from every sector. In fact, recently, the father of ONE PIECE to reassure students.

Being one of the most famous authors in the world also requires a certain amount of responsibility towards all that slice of fans who follow a project constantly. Eiichiro Oda, the king par excellence in terms of popularity for a mangaka, has always shown that he is very attentive and sensitive to the problems and difficulties that plague his fans. Therefore, he often fails to share messages of support with regard to all those who are facing a difficult moment, even more so to all those children suffocated by the presence of a pandemic.

Recently, the sensei dedicated a message to the students of Kumamoto, his hometown, which follows: “There is a word in this world called “backlash”. Even if our time is forced to stop, I am sure that sooner or later it will start to flow more intensely. So just read manga and take care of your future. You can do it! “

A simple but concise message that lends itself easily to all those students around the world who are facing this difficult period. And you, instead, what do you think of his words? Let us know with a comment below but not before having recovered the spoilers of the chapter 988 of ONE PIECE.