ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda welcomes Jinbe with a gorgeous color plate

One of the most important moments seen in the last narrative arcs of ONE PIECE It was when Jinbe declared that he really wanted to join the Straw Hat crew, and the master Eiichiro Oda, seems to have finally welcomed the 10th member of Mugiwara with a splendid splash page in color.

As you can see in the image at the bottom of the page, shared on Twitter by @shonenjump, in fact, opening chapter 987 released a few days ago, we found a great illustration of Luffy and all his companions, including the fishman, former member of the Fleet of Seven, Jinbe.

During the Whole Cake Island saga we learned that the Pirates of the Sun, of which Jinbe was a part, joined Big Mom's Fleet for protection following the death of Whitebeard. After Charlotte Lin Lin manages to capture Luffy and Nami, Jinbe decides to free them and leave the Empress's fleet for good.

With the arrival in the country of Wa, and in Onigashima, Jinbe has effectively become a member of the Mugiwara, and we can't wait to see him in action alongside his companions, and above all it will be interesting to follow the developments of the relations he will have with each of them.

