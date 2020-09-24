ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda reveals his intentions on chapter 1000, that’s when it will come out

ONE PIECE chapter 1000 is getting closer and closer. With chapter 990 published last week, a countdown has also started that puts more and more excitement and anxiety on the fans. There are so many things that could happen in this elusive chapter, and Oda helps fuel the tension with a comment.

On Weekly Shonen Jump a small corner is also dedicated to the comments of the authors. With the first leaks of # 43, the new comment by Eiichiro Oda was also viewed and the mangaka talks about ONE PIECE 1000 and its intentions, as well as the breaks that it will face in the coming months.

First of all, Eiichiro Oda’s intention is to release ONE PIECE 1000 this year, therefore during 2020. Considering that in this editorial year of Jump, which will end at the end of November, it is no longer possible to see this chapter, it means that we can expect the expected milestone in the last weeks of December, if not even in the latest release of the year of Weekly Shonen Jump. At worst, the chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE could also usher in 2021.

In the second part of the comment Eiichiro Oda instead focuses on the pauses of his manga. As you know, due to the Coronavirus the work routine has completely changed and this has led the mangaka to make more stops than before. For this Oda informs that in the coming months due to the pandemic there will be 2 chapters and then a pause, or 3 chapters and then a pause.

Who knows what surprises Oda will reserve for us for chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE, where there could be a burning revelation or the beginning of the final battle with Kaido.