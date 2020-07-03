ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda has found a bizarre method for drawing Mugiwara

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eiichiro Oda is very dedicated to his fans, trying to respond as much as possible to the letters of the fans of ONE PIECE. He does this both by getting help from the editor and by replying through SBS, those famous corners present at the end of each chapter of the manga tankobon, where he reveals bizarre or elements of his world.

The fan Shuuichi asked Eiichiro Oda, in one of the volumes of ONE PIECE, to try a strange thing: to draw the main characters of his manga, but not with his hands as usual, but with your teeth. The mangaka did not back down and accepted the challenge, showing the results of this experiment.

As you can see below, in the image Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, Usopp, Nico Robin and Chopper are represented, or those characters present in the Mugiwara crew up to Water Seven. Consequently, their look reflects that seen in the first half of ONE PIECE. As expected, the result is not very good although the Mugiwara guys are quite recognizable, but Oda admitted that it is certainly not a good thing to draw with the mouth and that now his teeth hurt.

Besides these, in the volumes of ONE PIECE there are more important SBS, while at the level of chapters the manga continues with the fresh ONE PIECE 984.