ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda greets the Tokyo Tower with a poignant message

August 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
ONE PIECE it is not just a comic or an anime that accompanies weekly millions of fans around the world, but an icon of Japanese culture suitable for both adults and children. And which symbol more than the Tokyo ONE PIECE Tower best represents a twenty-year tradition?

The new Coronavirus has had no mercy on anyone, not even for the animation studios that are now facing heavy budget crises. In some cases, in fact, several companies are red falls of 40%, frightening numbers that open up to the risk of bankruptcy. But the manufacturing companies will not be the only ones facing a black period, since starting from July 31st Tokyo ONE PIECE Tower and all themed attractions have officially closed.

Also Eiichiro Oda wanted to comment on the unpleasant event through a message that follows: "Who would have imagined a world like this ?! Even though I couldn't go I know it was particularly fun. It's a shame, despite 5 years having passed. Yes, 5 years full of memories for fans. How can we forget all those actors who worked every day, those splendid attractions and the power of the staff who supported all this! It was nice as long as it lasted and I think the past time was worth it. Let me ask you to do one thing for me, thank everyone! I can't wait to see you again in another way. Thanks again for creating this fun-filled space for 5 years!"

And you, instead, what do you think of his words? Let us know with a comment below.

