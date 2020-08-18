ONE PIECE: Eiichiro Oda answers questions about fan service scenes

Share it:

In the world of manga and anime, especially belonging to the shonen category, it is almost impossible not to find fan service scenes and sequences, and for this many series have been accused. The same ONE PIECE the spearhead of Weekly Shonen Jump has seen many complaints about it, and author Eiichiro Oda didn't hesitate to respond.

We would like to point out immediately that Master Oda usually answers any question it is placed in the appropriate SBS column, present in the volumes between one chapter and another, and which often tends to joke about what is asked. The first comment we want to show you is related to chapter 859.

A fan, named Heart-Racing Nosebleed simply commented that he really enjoyed the scene where Luffy sees Reiju in his underwear. The master's response was quite straightforward, and he remarked that it takes very little to make people lose control.

The second question, which is more of a complaint, concerns instead Nami's bathroom scene, seen in chapter 858. In fact, a fan asked the mangaka how the viewers of the anime should attend such a sequence, perhaps with their parents and close relatives. To this ridiculous question Oda replied: "But what's up with these questions lately ?! It's weird… all of humanity was once naked! If a scene like this worries you so much, maybe you should learn some self-control."

