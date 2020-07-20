ONE PIECE: ecco come i fan hanno celebrato i 23 anni del manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Come hanno reagito i fan a questo compleanno di ONE PIECE? La risposta è su Twitter naturalmente, dove molti hanno condiviso i propri momenti preferiti e si sono lasciati andare alla nostalgia condividendo le copertine del primo volume. C’è chi invece ha ritwittato illustrazioni e fan art composite per festeggiare i 23 anni, e in alcune si vede uno Shanks che coccola un piccolo Rufy già mangione. E voi come avete omaggiato ONE PIECE ?

Ma tralasciando l’arrivo del finale di ONE PIECE, concentriamoci sui festeggiamenti per questo nuovo compleanno. La rivista Weekly Shonen Jump ha festeggiato ONE PIECE con una copertina, in cui spicca Rufy con un enorme pennino da mangaka, e delle pagine a colori. Naturalmente la casa editrice non si è fermata qui, annunciando anche prodotti collaterali come il Color Walk Tiger . Purtroppo nello stesso periodo abbiamo anche dovuto dire addio alle attrazioni della Tokyo ONE PIECE Tower.

It’s July 19th in Japan. Happy 23rd anniversary to One Piece. Eiichiro Oda’s manga has captivated readers around the world with its engaging story, well-crafted world and compelling cast of characters you love, hate, or empathize with. Let’s enjoy the journey while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/o1xTBnHge1 — Kumi (@D_Kumii) July 18, 2020

It’s officially the 23rd Anniversary of One Piece: July 19th, 2020. ❤️ Thank you for creating the story which impacted our lives, Oda. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without OP. Luffy in Ch. 1 & now, 984. He’s come so far. Looking forward to future events. 👑 pic.twitter.com/70YYoLCbR0 — Gizem ☠️ ししし (@piratequeen_ya) July 18, 2020

Today is the 23rd anniversary of One Piece! I can’t believe how far we have come in the series and how much further we still have to go! Congratulations to Eiichiro Oda and here is to a great 23 years 💫 pic.twitter.com/T1aubxM8tK — One Piece (@OPfandom) July 19, 2020

So it’s the 23d anniversary of One Piece. Can’t even describe how much I love this series and it’s still my #1 fav years and years later, oda puts unimaginable amount of effort and creativity into this iconic story and it’s still going strong, can’t help but be extremely grateful pic.twitter.com/TX8uQJi6yJ — Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) July 18, 2020

ahh ok so it’s one piece’s 23rd anniversary & i cannot express enough how much i love this series. i’ve followed it for years & i truly cherish all the joy that it has brought into my life. from its amazing cast to the powerful themes..it is truly a series that touches your heart pic.twitter.com/D1Ip6fXvxy — chris⁷✖ one piece day!! (@hopegIows) July 19, 2020

Happy 23rd anniversary to One Piece!

This story has been a life-changing journey for me and lots of others that I know and I’m ever so grateful for being able to experience it weekly with everyone. The end may not be too far away now so I hope we all enjoy it to the fullest. pic.twitter.com/p4Pc0yJjHD — Wamiq (@Phoenixbrand_) July 18, 2020

Happy 23rd Anniversary, One Piece ♥ I say this with no hyperbole: I would not be where I am today if not for Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece. To the friends it has brought me, & to the tears, laughter, & memories made along the way; thank you. Here’s to the journey ahead. #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/3euL0d47O0 — Game Apartment 1C 🎮 (@GAMEAPARTMENT1C) July 18, 2020