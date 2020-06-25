ONE PIECE, Dragon Ball and other souls get new Ichiban Kuji sets, all the news

Share it:

Excellent news for all the collectors of the peninsula because a few moments ago, it has been confirmed that they will soon arrive in Italy four new Ichiban Kuji sets with several ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball and Evangelion themed prizes.

In case you didn't know the lottery Ichiban Kuji we remind you that you can take a look at the in-depth analysis published on our pages long ago, in which we explain to you by thread and by sign the functioning of this particular Japanese "lot". In short, however, the Ichiban Kuji can be described as a lottery where, with the purchase of one of the available tickets, one of the many prizes listed can be won. The ticket has a fixed cost of 14 euros, but the value of some prizes can easily exceed 60.

In this case, four new sets were presented:

IK57080 – MY HERO ACADEMIA FIGHTING HEROES FEAT SMASH RISING (80 tickets available)

IK57081 – DRAGON BALL SUPER SAIYAN BATTLE (80 tickets)

IK57126 – EVANGELION 2020 (60 tickets)

IK57147 – ONE PIECE PROFESSIONALS (80 tickets)

Tickets for these Ichiban Kuji will be available for purchase from late June / early July in the following stores:

Abruzzo

Games Academy Pescara (PE)

Calabria

Gold Jackson Comics (CZ)

Campania

Cerberus (CE)

Funside Marcianise (CE)

Stregomics (BN)

Kaboom Salerno (SA)

Emilia Romagna

Alessandro Libreria (BO)

Games Academy Bologna (BO)

Magic of Comics (BO)

Kazuma (FC)

Eternauta Ravenna (RA)

Games Academy Piacenza (PC)

Games Academy Reggio Emilia (RE)

Lazio

Jaku Toys Comics (RM)

Karma Komix (RM)

Magic World (RM)

XGames (RM)

Lombardy

Ko-Hi Coffee and Comics (BG)

Comix Revolution Bergamo (BG)

Games Academy Bergamo (BG)

Games Academy Brescia (BS)

Games Academy Desenzano (BS)

Games Academy Villanuova (BS)

Funside Elnos (BS)

Games Academy Legnano (MI)

Funside Milan (MI)

Funside Vimercate (MB)

Piedmont

Comics Store (AT)

Bomber Comics (TO)

Puglia

Froomics (LE)

Sardinia

Games Academy Cagliari (CA)

Sicily

Games Academy Palermo (PA)

Games Academy Messina (ME)

Trentino Alto Adige

Comic book in the clouds (TN)

Tigers' Den (BZ)

Umbria

Delirium About Comics (TR)

Valle d'Aosta

Games Academy Aosta (AO)

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in some stores the tickets of the highly appreciated first set dedicated to Dragon Ball launched last May are still available.