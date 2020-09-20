ONE PIECE: Does a character from the past confirm Sasaki’s race?

A few days ago, volume 97 of ONE PIECE was released in comics and newsstands. The tankobon version of the super popular manga of Eiichiro Oda consists of a new piece and is getting closer and closer to the 100th release, which will be truly epochal. On the cover we saw three of the protagonists of the volume in the foreground, that is Luffy, Law and Kidd.

However, immediately above them Oda also gives way to a group of characters finally introduced in full in the last chapters. We are talking about the Tobi Roppo, a group of six pirates consisting of X-Drake, Sasaki, Who’s Who, Ulti, Page One and Black Maria. The information on them was minimally given by the SBS of ONE PIECE volume 97.

But obviously the information given by the mangaka is not enough. Fans have been digging and one in particular has found a connection between Sasaki and an old ONE PIECE character, appeared during the Water Seven and Enies Lobby saga. Kokoro was an icefish-type mermaid, very old but with a bright green hair color and slightly rounded and sharp teeth. Many of these characteristics are also seen in Sasaki that thanks to the cover of ONE PIECE 97 has its official colors, that is a very light complexion and hair of a green very similar to that of Kokoro.

This could mean that too Sasaki is a fish man of the ice fish type. Will Oda provide us with this indication later in the manga or will it remain a simple fan guess? Below you will find an image with this comparison.