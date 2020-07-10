ONE PIECE: do the wanted sizes still make sense?

Share it:

The sizes of ONE PIECE they are one of the contour elements of the imagination conceived by Eiichiro Oda to provide readers with an identikit of the danger and powers of a given pirate. But in light of the current events of the story, do they still make sense within the narrative?

Only last November came out the sensational chapter 957 which revealed the highly anticipated bounties of the Emperors. Anyway, since the beginning of the story, Luffy's size has grown disproportionately, up to the current figure of a billion and a half of Berry. But going deeper into the meaning of the wanted posters, the question arises: are they still necessary?

Just to make an example comparison, the sizes have largely the same value as the Dragon Ball power levels. In the same way, however, as the numbers increase, the sense of values ​​is collapsing as it risks entering the sphere of the absurd. Which non-piracy man actually has enough power to defeat an emperor? And if if there really was someone who could beat them, what sense would it have to hand them over to the Navy instead of independently creating their own nation and getting rich accordingly?

Sure, we could identify bounties as a tool of fear to push the population to rebellion, but it would have the same sense of unleash a crowd of men against an impregnable castle. The wanted posters, at least in the light of ONE PIECE, make sense only when compared to small figures, or to values ​​that can actually clash with reality. And you, instead, what do you think of the sizes, do you find them useful? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.