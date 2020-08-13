ONE PIECE: discovering the true identity of Komurasaki, the anime reveals the mystery

Share it:

There are many fronts in action at Wanokuni, many of which started with the start of the second act in the ONE PIECE anime. If in prison Luffy is learning Haki, or rather Ryou, thanks to the teachings of the old Hyo, elsewhere Zoro has come into contact with an important person on the island, discovering its secrets.

The new episode of ONE PIECE made us discover the identity of the girl that Zoro saved a short time before from Kamazo the killer. The woman who brought little Otoko with her had green hair the same color as Komurasaki and she, after seeing Zoro faint, brought him to safety. The swordsman of the straw hat crew finds out thus yes the woman is Komurasaki but in reality the courtesan has quite different origins.

The girl trusts Zoro and reveals he is Hiyori Kozuki, younger daughter of Oden and Toki and therefore Momonosuke's younger sister. Very few people are aware of this secret and little Otoko is one of them. Hiyori went into hiding for a long time, then assuming a new identity as the oiran Komurasaki, so as not to raise too many suspicions about her origins.

