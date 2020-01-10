ONE PIECE: difficulty drawing the "Jolly Roger"? Eiichiro Oda will take care of helping you

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Each volume of ONE PIECE reserves many surprises for fans, thanks to a multitude of curiosities and details that sensei reveals at each release. Eiichiro Oda, in fact, is very attentive to the needs of his history and his audience, and does not miss the opportunity to give them some suggestions also in the artistic field.

The latest release ONE PIECE Vivrecard has clarified some uncertainties and inconsistencies regarding the manga, specifying a curiosity towards Shanks the Red, who has shown attention towards a certain event that allowed the pirate to become one of the four emperors. However, a fan shared one of the first sensei tutorials on the net, published during the release of the first tankobons of the opera.

In fact, the image in question is nothing more than a guide "step by step"to illustrate in the best way the famous"Jolly Roger". This particular nomenclature refers to the typical pirate flag, characterized by two crossbones but dominated by a skull. In particular, Oda showed his readers how to make a Jolly Roger and then customize it with your creativity. Starting from a simple circle, the famous author has made a rather useful guide for aspiring designers extremely simple and effective.

And you, instead, what do you think of this nice and funny tutorial? Let us know with a comment below, but not before you have discovered this curiosity about the Laugh Tale island.