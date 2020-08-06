ONE PIECE: Did Whitebeard really exist? The origins of Edward Newgate

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the aces in the sleeve of ONE PIECE resides in the splendid imagination that characterizes the pirate universe of Eiichiro Oda, made up of fictional characters and others strongly inspired by historical figures that really existed. Barbabianca is right in the balance between these two phenomena through an absolutely fascinating background.

After discovering the original size of Blackbeard, it is right to analyze the identity of the one who represents his direct opposition, Edward Newgate. The latter, in fact, is particularly interesting because it does not have a direct correlation with a historical figure of the same name, but is the result of a union between fantasy and reality. There are more opinions about its origins, but the most credited ones resort to a game of references.

The name "Edward" seems to have an analogy to Blackbeard's real identity, that is Edward Teach, while the surname, on the other hand, could refer to the prison of Newgate Prison, one of the most famous places of detention in London's history, inside which stood out the likes of Captain Kidd and Oscar Wilde. According to another theory, the character could respond to the identity of Edward "Ned" Low, one of the most famous English pirates of the great age of piracy because of his cruelty. Due to his violence, the entire Spanish inquisition is believed to have increased the penalties and degrees of torture.

And you, instead, what do you think of the origins of Whitebeard, which hypothesis do you find most convincing? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below. Finally, we remind you that among our pages spoilers for chapter 987 of ONE PIECE are already available.