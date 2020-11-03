ONE PIECE: details on Queen’s terrible weapon revealed

The last chapter of ONE PIECE reveals details about what appears to be an artificial virus created by Queen. Her name is Kori Oni. Let’s see together what turned out.

In the previous pages of the manga by Eiichiro Oda we had witnessed how some samurai were affected by Queen’s machine gun, one of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts All-Stars, were hearing more pain than normal. With the progress of history we are now witnessing the true effects of the virus contained in the bullets of the evil pirate’s weapon: the unfortunate warriors, in fact, began to feel their bodies freeze and subsequently to transform into what seem to be real Oni, or the ogres of Japanese folklore. The effects of the virus are not limited to this as, in addition to being contagious, we learn that it causes in the unfortunate an increase in ferocity and muscle mass in quantities unsustainable by an ordinary man, bringing the infected to death within an hour.

With the spread of the plague in the Onigashima stage area, the perfidious creator of the virus stages, for his own amusement, a manhunt: entrusting the antidote to Scratchmen Apoo, he locks up all those present in the square for a sort of deadly game in which the protagonists will have their lives saved only by taking possession of the cure.

You can find a more general in-depth analysis of chapter 994 of ONE PIECE in our article, also I remind you that on the official twitter account a countdown is underway for waiting for the chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE.

