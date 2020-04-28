ONE PIECE, Demon Slayer and other manga will still be free for Jump readers

Share it:

Due to the epidemic of Coronavirus that keeps the whole world in check, creating serious damage to world economies and causing countless innocent deaths, many companies from various different sectors have decided, in their own small way, to do something to help people in quarantine and offer their contribution in a situation so serious.

Beyond the damage caused by the forced blocking of the broadcast of many successful series such as one piece, Black Clover, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Digimon Adventure 2020, on the other side of the coin, even in the editorial field, many publishers have decided to move into first person to comfort and entertain people around the world who are experiencing a situation difficult and isolation.

In Italy there have been many publishing houses that have decided to offer some ebooks for free of their necklaces as a gesture of solidarity and union and the same thing has also happened in Japan. Where the most famous magazine in the country of the rising sun, Weekly Shonen Jump, as we have already told you, has decided to make many of the most popular series by fans and present in its catalog free.

With the continuation of the containment measures and with the virus that is still contagiously contagious, the Weekly Shonen Jump has decided to extend deadlines for free readings and as announced on the official Twitter page, he decided to make One Piece available until chapter 931, Demon Slayer until chapter 52, Haikyu !! until chapter 349 and, finally, to make all the complete chapters available Bleach on the Zebrack app.

If on the one hand we have One Piece with so many chapters under it that we cannot even read them with 10 quarantines, on the other side we have a little saga like Demon Slayer, with few chapters, but who was able last year to compete on equal terms against his majesty Luffy and companions.

In short, once again Weekly Shonen Jump has proven itself close to their readers and sensitive to a situation like the one we are experiencing right now. What about the initiative of the Japanese magazine? Let us know in the comments.

