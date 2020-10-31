ONE PIECE: Crocodile becomes a magnificent collectible figure

Among the infinity of merchandise dedicated to the universe of ONE PIECE there is a special collection of action figures that reproduce in an extremely faithful way the design of the characters most loved by fans, this is the Portraits of Pirates product line, created by Megahouse, which presented other figures during the MegaHobby Expo 2020.

Among the numerous announcements the most significant is probably the POP of the former president of Baroque Works, as well as a former member of the Fleet of Seven, Sir Crocodile. An extremely skilled pirate, who thanks to the power derived from the Rogia-type Devil Fruit Sand Sand, easily manages to create situations in his favor during fights, and to surprise opponents who are not aware of these skills.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, shared by @MechanicalJapan on Twitter, Crocodile took shape in an extraordinary figure from POP’s MAS-MAXIMUM series, approximately 26 cm tall, and characterized by meticulous attention to detail, especially in the way of representing the sand. For those interested in the collector’s item in question, we know that it will be available starting July 2021, but unfortunately pre-orders and information regarding the price have not yet been revealed.

We remind you that the spoilers of chapter 994 of ONE PIECE are already available, and we leave you to a realistic fanart of the Mihawk swordsman.