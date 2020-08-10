Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Could Oda write a story for each important character?

August 10, 2020
How does the relationship between the original work and a film inspired by it work? In a past interview, the director of the current anime adaptation of ONE PIECE, Tatsuya Nagamine, has clarified a particular curiosity about the sensei and the characters that surround the imagery of the series.

On the occasion of the film ONE PIECE Film Z, the director of the Wano saga made it clear that he was reprimanded by Oda for imagining a backstory too shallow for Z, inviting him to reconstruct the character of the character starting from "his story". In fact, the sensei's words match up with an interview dating back to January 2018 in which the sensei revealed the following:

"(…) Anyway, there are some characters I would like to go into in detail. For example, I'd be interested in dedicating myself to the Marines. I'm sure I can draw a wonderful story for Garp. I'd also like to fish out the relationship between him and Akainu. , Aokiji, Smoker, Hina, Coby, who joined the Navy one after the other, and even Cipher Pol and Roger. I would also like to focus on the Revolutionary Army, specifically Dragon. Why do they want a revolution, what do they believe? How did they meet? The story about Luffy's birth would also be interesting. Some of these stories would also be very serious. "

From his words, therefore, it is clear how Oda has in his mind numerous stories for the characters of ONE PIECE, some of which are useful only for their characterization. Still, it would be interesting to be able to delve into some stories in dedicated spin-off comics. And you, instead, what do you think of his words? Let us know with a comment below, but not before taking a look at the episode 936 teaser.

