One Piece coming to Netflix in June

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although a few weeks ago One piece It can be seen complete in our country thanks to Crunchyroll, now the series has set course for a much more popular platform like Netflix.

The platform has announced that the first two story arcs of the anime, the East Blue and Alabasta sagas, will be released in its catalog on June 12, thus making its episodes available to millions of subscribers.

Squeezing the first two arcs of One Piece into sixty seconds stretched our editors to the breaking point, but the results are worth it. The East Blue and Alabasta sagas coming soon to Netflix. @ToeiAnimation pic.twitter.com/u1h5m14Jri – NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 22, 2020

These sagas are made up of 130 episodes that cover the 117 numbers or 24 volumes of the Eiichiro Oda manga, so it will be perfect for the uninitiated to jump into the franchise or for veterans to return with good quality episodes and professional subtitles ( hopefully).

It is no wonder that this distribution agreement has been sasaplanded considering that One Piece has a live action movie of the franchise in progress that, at the moment, does not have a specific arrival date.

We assume that in the following months the series will be completed with the hundreds of episodes and the sagas after the first two, but at the moment this is all that the company has officially announced and surely many users will appreciate it.