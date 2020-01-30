Entertainment

         'One Piece' comes to Netflix: a real action series based on the popular manga is underway

January 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Not happy with the reboot of classics like 'Saint Seiya' and live action movies like 'Death Note', Netflix has commissioned the series in real image of 'One Piece', the mythical manga by Eichiro Oda that has been published continuously since 1997, a thousand published chapters and an anime with more than nine episodes.

The news comes three years after Eichiro Oda announced that, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the adventures of Luffy and company, they were working on carrying out a series of real image. But, as he says on Twitter, "everything takes time."


In fact, there has been some other progress regarding what we were told at the time. Oda will supervise as an executive producer this adaptation that will feature a season of ten episodes. There is no announced cast, but the screenwriters / executive producers will be Steven Maeda ('File X'), as showrunner, and Matt Owens ('SHIELD Agents').

For those of you who don't know him, 'One Piece' revolves around the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy with a rubber body who seeks to be the king of pirates. For this, it will have a group of faithful friends with whom they will live adventures … many in fact.

