ONE PIECE collaborates with PLACOLE: the Mugiwara wear wedding dresses

There are not a few cases of fans who would like to marry anime and manga characters. The most frazzled fans, in some cases, arrived at the altar with typical Naruto Shippuden clothes, a sign of the great passion that the dedicated communities harbor. But if marriage with a heroine of ONE PIECE it is difficult, the imagination comes in handy.

Thanks to a collaboration between the franchise of the masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda e Placo, a company that deals with making the perfect wedding dress, it has become possible to imagine the great heroines of the Mugiwara in wedding dress. As you can see yourself from the original illustrations attached at the bottom of the news, Robin, Us, Alive and even Butterfly they had the honor of showing themselves to the public in splendid attire which, on the other hand, showed an incredible appreciation.

Marrying your waifu is a dream that fans have been harboring for some time, just think that several sites have also been opened in Japan to create your ideal anime companion. Speaking of which, did you know the company Gatebox, also in Japan, has it incentivized its employees to marry a 2D girl by promising them a monthly salary increase of around 40 euros?

And you, on the other hand, would you ever marry a two-dimensional girl if you had the opportunity? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page. Before saying goodbye, we remind you to take a look at this Robin cosplay in Thriller Bark version.