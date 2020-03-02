ONE PIECE closes a circle with chapter 972, but now?

Share it:

Wanokuni will be a still very long narrative arc. Arrived in the third act, several fundamental interactions are still missing for the crew of Straw Hat and the enemies. And all of this was delayed by the mini arc that took place in the past twenty chapters of ONE PIECE, concerning the life of the legendary Oden Kozuki.

When in the final pages of the chapter 959 of ONE PIECE Kinemon, taken by the despair of the failed attack, began to narrate the deeds of his lord, probably no fan expected such a long story and with the presentation of many key characters from the pirate world, such as Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger.

After thirteen chapters, ONE PIECE however seems to have closed the circle with the story of last week, the 972, entitled "Oden, born to boil". Eiichiro Oda will project readers again into the present, where we are left with several questions. One of all is how Luffy and the company the sabotage of Orochi was faced which not only seems to have destroyed the chances of rallying an army but also hit the Thousand Sunny. The mystery surrounding cut communications and the inability to actually reach Onigashima should also be remembered.

The answers to these questions will likely lead to the end of Act three of Wanokuni, with the next I land on the island of Kaido where a fierce battle will break out between all the forces involved. Unfortunately, readers have to wait another week before finding out what really happened, given that ONE PIECE suffered an unexpected stop due to an Eiichiro Oda illness.