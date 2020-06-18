ONE PIECE: Chopper becomes sexy with OttieMottie cosplay

Share it:

It is easy to make cosplay of human characters, very different instead to adapt anthropomorphic animal characteristics to our physiognomy. For this, when they are made cosplay of characters like ONE PIECE Chopper, inventiveness and imagination must be used to prepare a disguise that recalls all the main details.

This is what Ottie Mottie did, cosplayer who on her Instagram account in recent days has published several photos that portray her as Chopper. There ONE PIECE reindeer who ate the fruit Homo Homo is not the easiest to replicate but the fan wanted to try it anyway. Of course, the released version sees one Female chopper and therefore a genderbender cosplay.

Below we can see several photos of Ottie Mottie and in the main one, which portrays her almost in full figure, you can see the details of the work carried out. Much attention has been paid to the face where with a little makeup and intelligent shots the reindeer nose and some particular features have been replicated. In addition to the hands with hairy gloves, the rest is played on clothes that do not leave even a part more sensual touch for this Chopper.

