ONE PIECE: Check out this spectacular Nico Robin cosplay created by Starner

Once there was Miss All Sunday, one of the prominent members of Baroque Works and right-hand man, at least apparently of the Shichibukai Crocodile. The woman, however, responded to the name of Nico Robin and, at the end of ONE PIECE’s Alabasta saga, he joined the crew of the protagonists, although not without problems and suspicions.

That Nico Robin showed herself in a very different dress from the current one. She wore a white hat and coat with gold details, while underneath she had a purple bodice and skirt that let her beautiful shapes glimpse. You can see it again in this version with the latest episodes of ONE PIECE uploaded to Crunchyroll.

This version of Nico Robin was the subject of Starnercosplay’s attention that he decided to bring to his Instagram page. So let’s see at the bottom several posts with the Alabasta themed Nico Robin cosplay and, in addition to the faithful reproduction of the clothes, using photo editing techniques Starner has also managed to reproduce the effects of the Devil Fruit Fior Fior that the ONE PIECE character is in possession of.

In recent times, however Nico Robin has changed, especially after the timeskip. Kallisi Vamp’s cosplay on Nico Robin allows us to take a look at one of the first costumes after the two-year jump.