ONE PIECE chapter 985: Kaido is ready to upset the world

The forces of both factions are deployed. Everyone has their own goals clear. With Kaido on one side and Luffy on the other, Eiichiro Oda is about to bring ONE PIECE into a new era. And its final destination will depend solely on the winner of the great war of Onigashima.

ONE PIECE 985 opens with cover and color pages to celebrate the twenty-third anniversary of the manga. And Eiichiro Oda takes advantage of this moment to create a chapter that sets the stage for Kaido and Big Mom.

"The plan for the new Onigashima", this is the title of ONE PIECE 985, begins with an unexpected meeting for the Nine Red Sheaths. In fact Raizo, Kawamatsu, Kikunojo and the others are in front of the traitor Kanjuro. The first mission of the Sheaths will be to face the old friend together to some of Kaido's soldiers blocking access to central Onigashima. After mocking Momonosuke, who had tried to escape, Kikunojo launches the attack and engages in a confrontation with Kanjuro, while the others participate in taking care of the other minions.

In the attic, Yamato is still arguing with Luffy and even asks him to board his ship, but Luffy opposes it as the woman shows signs of her captivity. In fact, since she was eight she has been forced to wear explosive handcuffs that keep her confined to Wanokuni. While Luffy thinks of taking them away, a broadcast with Kaido as the protagonist is about to air.

The emperor of the hundred beasts launches into a speech with many announcements. At first it reveals that the Shichibukai have been abolished, then confirms the alliance with the Big Mom pirates and the desire to obtain the Ancestral Weapons to conquer the world and the One Piece. Kaido however continues to surprise, making a request to the samurai who are in the service of Orochi. According to the plans of the emperor, Wanokuni will become a paradise for pirates thanks also to the weapons that are built there. While Orochi is raging, Kaido cuts off his head in an instant.

The flower capital will become the new Onigashima, while Yamato will become his shogun. Just the woman, together with Luffy, falls from the attic and they are both discovered. While the crowd calls the Tobi Roppo, the two attempt to head to the rescue of Momo. ONE PIECE 986 will arrive in two weeks.