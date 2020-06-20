Entertainment

ONE PIECE: chapter 984 will not be published in Shonen Jump magazine, that's why

June 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The manga of ONE PIECE in the last few chapters it has shown us a slow but decisive progress towards the ever closer conclusion of the saga of the country of Wa, and the hypothetical clash between Mugiwara and the emperor Kaido is getting closer. However, Chapter 984 will not appear in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

While fans speculate Luffy's use of the Gear Fifth against Kaido, and many are waiting for the return of the anime scheduled for the end of the month, the official WSJ account shared the post you find at the bottom of the page, where the postponement to number 31 of chapter 984 of the pirate epic signed Eiichiro Oda is confirmed.

As we have already read, in chapter 982, Kaido and Orochi are intent on celebrating while Monkey D. Luffy, together with Eustass Kid, Zoro and Killer they manage to get to the island and get closer and closer to the emperor and the shogun.

READ:  The Crown Season 3: Everything About it Till Today

The first spoilers of ONE PIECE chapter 983 have also appeared on the net, scheduled for Sunday 21 June, but the absence of such an important series from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine remains emblematic of the consequences that the pandemic continues to have on the Japanese animation and manga industry.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.