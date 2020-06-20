ONE PIECE: chapter 984 will not be published in Shonen Jump magazine, that's why

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The manga of ONE PIECE in the last few chapters it has shown us a slow but decisive progress towards the ever closer conclusion of the saga of the country of Wa, and the hypothetical clash between Mugiwara and the emperor Kaido is getting closer. However, Chapter 984 will not appear in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

While fans speculate Luffy's use of the Gear Fifth against Kaido, and many are waiting for the return of the anime scheduled for the end of the month, the official WSJ account shared the post you find at the bottom of the page, where the postponement to number 31 of chapter 984 of the pirate epic signed Eiichiro Oda is confirmed.

As we have already read, in chapter 982, Kaido and Orochi are intent on celebrating while Monkey D. Luffy, together with Eustass Kid, Zoro and Killer they manage to get to the island and get closer and closer to the emperor and the shogun.

The first spoilers of ONE PIECE chapter 983 have also appeared on the net, scheduled for Sunday 21 June, but the absence of such an important series from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine remains emblematic of the consequences that the pandemic continues to have on the Japanese animation and manga industry.