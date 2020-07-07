Entertainment

ONE PIECE: chapter 984 focuses on Yamato, revealed his affiliation

July 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Eiichiro Oda has inserted a plethora of new characters in the Wanokuni saga that is now holding a bank in ONE PIECE, bringing together also old ones. Between secrets of the island, secrets of the world and a battle that will be destined to change the future of every pirate and marine, all the spotlights are focused on Yamato.

After being mentioned for several chapters by his father Kaido, ONE PIECE 983 introduced us to Yamato, a figure who wore a hannya mask and had long light hair. After knocking Ulti down, he took Luffy by the arm because he wanted to talk to him. But it is in the chapter published Sunday on MangaPlus, 984, that we came to really find out who Yamato is.

In ONE PIECE 984, after a brief skirmish, Yamato convinces Luffy to speak for a few minutes. The character witnessed twenty years earlier the death of Oden Kozuki and was fascinated by it, deciding to embody spirit and dreams. That's right, so at least in part the fan theories about Yamato and Oden had been right. Yamato is therefore an ally of Oden and probably of all the faction of the samurai of Wanokuni and enemy of his father.

READ:  Assassin's Creed Valhalla map will be slightly larger than Odyssey's

Probably, Luffy will accept the help of this character: we will see them fight side by side in ONE PIECE against Kaido?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.