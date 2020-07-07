ONE PIECE: chapter 984 focuses on Yamato, revealed his affiliation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Eiichiro Oda has inserted a plethora of new characters in the Wanokuni saga that is now holding a bank in ONE PIECE, bringing together also old ones. Between secrets of the island, secrets of the world and a battle that will be destined to change the future of every pirate and marine, all the spotlights are focused on Yamato.

After being mentioned for several chapters by his father Kaido, ONE PIECE 983 introduced us to Yamato, a figure who wore a hannya mask and had long light hair. After knocking Ulti down, he took Luffy by the arm because he wanted to talk to him. But it is in the chapter published Sunday on MangaPlus, 984, that we came to really find out who Yamato is.

In ONE PIECE 984, after a brief skirmish, Yamato convinces Luffy to speak for a few minutes. The character witnessed twenty years earlier the death of Oden Kozuki and was fascinated by it, deciding to embody spirit and dreams. That's right, so at least in part the fan theories about Yamato and Oden had been right. Yamato is therefore an ally of Oden and probably of all the faction of the samurai of Wanokuni and enemy of his father.

Probably, Luffy will accept the help of this character: we will see them fight side by side in ONE PIECE against Kaido?