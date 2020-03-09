Entertainment

ONE PIECE chapter 973: Flashback continues and more answers come

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
The flashback of Oden has occupied the past few months of ONE PIECE, with Eiichiro Oda who presented one of the longest memories of the manga that, obligatorily, have dismissed the appearances of the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy.

Even in the chapter 973 of ONE PIECE published on MangaPlus in English on Sunday 8 March there is a flashback that still pushes back the return of Luffy and his companions. After the death of Oden Kozuki, the clan was entrusted to the three Toki heirs, Momonosuke and Hiyori, accompanied by the omnipresent figures of the Nine Red Sheaths.

Battles continue involving samurai loyal to Oden who are forced to part ways while Shinobu decides to join the group. At Kozuki Castle, Toki and his are shocked by an attack by Kaido that enters the castle thanks to its draconic shape and grab Momonosuke. The child, after having stood up to the emperor's threat for a few seconds, burst into tears in fright and Kaido, disappointed, lets him go.

While the dragon flies away, Toki is joined by Kinemon and the others in the burning castle and, while Kawamatsu takes Hiyori away, the woman sends the remaining characters to the future. After doing this, Toki escapes from the castle on horseback and heads to the square realizing the prophecy of the ghosts who would return in twenty years. Unfortunately, in the crowd there are Orochi's assassins who shoot the woman, killing her.

He leaps forward in time, with Denjiro who managed to escape from the attacks that takes refuge in a temple. The man feels unparalleled anger so much that his face deforms and transforms as his hair lightens. Denjiro then became Kyoshiro, a warrior on the streets of the capital who quickly becomes the new oyabun. In reality Denjiro is also the famous thief who continues to steal Orochi's treasures undaunted.

After other years, little Hiyori is accompanied to her door and the two create a plan with Denjiro determined to protect the girl. Thus was born Komurasaki which closes chapter 973 of ONE PIECE.

