One Piece: Chapter 1005 seems to show the most anticipated fight by fans

Fans will finally be able to see the long-awaited one-on-one battle, between Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria and Robin of the Straw Hat Pirates, if the latest set of spoilers for chapter 1005 of One Piece it is right. Warning! The Truth News recommends you catch up on chapter 1004.

Based on the most recent spoilers shared by Redon and other Korean experts on Reddit, Sanji gives in to Black Maria’s insistence. In the previous chapter of manga, Kaido’s henchman told Sanji that he wanted him to call Robin so he could lure the archaeologist into his trap.

Black Maria also revealed to the Chef of the Straw Hats, the plan for his Nakama. According to One Piece chapter 1005 spoilers, Robin overheard Sanji’s plea for help and, along with Brook, broke into his location.

One Piece: Capítulo 1005 ¡Spoilers!

Sanji and Robin – Straw Hat Pirates

Robin ataca a Black Maria with his gigantic hand as Brook freezes his web to free Sanji. Spoilers also claim that the last panel of the manga shows Black Maria versus Robin and Brook.

It’s safe to assume there’s a lot going on in Black Maria’s lair that the spoilers don’t reveal. There could be a good reason behind Sanji’s desperate request for help, considering that he knows what Kaido plans to do with Robin in the Eiichiro Oda series.

Sanji ama a su Nakama, especially Robin and Nami, and the fandom knows it would never put them in danger. What made Sanji act has yet to be revealed, but fans will face an exciting battle between Black Maria and Robin if the spoilers are accurate.

Fans may not have seen Robin in action lately, but his previous battles reveal just how deadly he is. It’s safe to say that Sanji is confident in what his Nakama is capable of and understands that Kaido’s minions they are underestimating Robin.

Member of Tobi Roppo He’s playing a dangerous game by using Sanji to bait the archaeologist. Robin is not all brain. Fans saw how he easily defeated the Arabasta warrior Pell.

Nico Robin is the only survivor of Ohara and the only character who can read the Poneglyphs. The battle between Robin and Black Maria could reach its peak in the following chapters of One Piece. The Chapter 1005 the next will come February 28th.

