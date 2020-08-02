ONE PIECE changes the opening theme: here is Dreamin 'On, the opening number 23 of the series!

Share it:

Finally here we are, ONE PIECE episode 935 showed "Dreamin 'On" the brand new opening theme of the anime. As expected, the Opening number 23 literally set the web on fire, and at the bottom you can see some of the best reactions from fans.

Of course the clip at the bottom has more than a few spoilerstherefore we advise you to limit yourself to listening in case you do not wish to receive even the smallest anticipation on future events.

The theme begins with a close-up on Luffy, who immediately uses the armor's Haki before finding himself in front of the Emperor Kaido, for the occasion in the form of a dragon. Soon after, the Straw Hat crew launches the attack. Subsequently several characters are shown, including Kozuki Oden, Momonosuke, Toki and some members of the nine red sheaths. The theme song ends in just under 2 minutes, with a head to head between the protagonist and Kaido.

Dreamin 'On was composed by the band J-Pop Da-iCE and definitively replaced Hiroshi Kitadani's OVER THE TOP, used for a total of 43 episodes.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the acronym? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you one last time that the final arc of ONE PIECE has been recently announced, which will begin immediately after the conclusion of the events of the Saga of Wano.