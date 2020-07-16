ONE PIECE: change the theme song of the anime, here's a taste of the new opening

Share it:

After a long pause, the anime of ONE PIECE has now resumed at full speed returning to recover the adaptation of the recent saga of Wano. However, the start of the summer season in the animation industry brought with it a pleasant surprise for fans of the TV transposition.

Despite the stop of the anime forced by the containment measures for the New Coronavirus, the welcome shown by the public to the return of the series was particularly felt. And what better occasion than this, therefore, to present to viewers the highly anticipated 23rd theme song?

On the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the manga on Weekly Shonen Jump, the production has released for Japanese televisions a new promotional spot to present to the public the new opening of the series, the same that you can hear at the bottom of the news for a short excerpt. The opening theme of the cardboard, entitled for the occasion "Dreamin'on", will be curated by the famous band Da-iCE and will debut together withepisode 935 on August 2nd.

We take this opportunity to remind you, moreover, that among our pages the spoilers of chapter 985 of ONE PIECE are already available, which promise striking twists and the declaration of Kaido. And you, instead, what do you think of this short extract of the new opening, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.