ONE PIECE challenges the Coronavirus: the first 60 volumes of the manga are free

Culture tries to stand tall against the fear of the Coronavirus that is turning the animation industry upside down. Anyway, the famous franchise of ONE PIECE has decided to challenge the terror of Covid-19 by armed means by proposing an extremely interesting initiative.

After the move by Weekly Shonen Jump which made several issues of the magazine available for free on the digital app, also the powerful brand of Eiichiro Oda he set to work with an initiative that demonstrates all the good heart of sensei as well as one of the most important series of the rising sun.

In the present case, therefore, the first 60 volumes of ONE PIECE will be available free of charge until April and throughout the month of March on the applications of Shonen Jump + is Zebrack. And it will not be the only initiative promoted by the franchise, as special programs of the anime episodes will be organized until April, in collaboration with the TV station Fuji TV, to keep company with those who are closed at home for the quarantine.

A noble and important gesture, as well as a clear demonstration of the power of culture against the rampant fear of Coronavirus. And who better than Eiichiro Oda and his ONE PIECE could stand on horseback against this plague? And you, instead, what do you think of this initiative? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space below.