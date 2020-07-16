ONE PIECE celebrates 23 years on Weekly Shonen Jump with a cover

Share it:

There are many long-lived manga that have exceeded 100 volumes: Hajime no Ippo, Golgo13, the legendary Kochikame which has reached 200. They are all works that are still in the heart of the Japanese today and that will be for a long time. At the gates of this historical milestone, however, there is also ONE PIECE, which is also the best selling manga of all time.

Despite the parenthesis of the last years with Demon Slayer winner of the charts, ONE PIECE has always been the first in sales. This unthinkable pace has lasted since July 22, 1997, or almost 23 years ago. In the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, every year this very important date for the world of manga is celebrated with one cover and a double color page for the title of Eiichiro Oda.

In issue 33-34 of Shueisha's magazine, which will be officially released on July 20, 2020, there are therefore the ONE PIECE 23rd anniversary celebrations. The cover of the magazine is dedicated to Luffy as you can see in the tweet below the news. The pirate with a straw hat presents himself in a simple way while under his right arm he keeps a large mangaka nib with a "23" and an "OP" by ONE PIECE engraved on it. Behind him can be noticed various drawings of fans depicting the series and its most important characters.

ONE PIECE will last at least five years according to Eiichiro Oda's intentions and statements, although it is possible that the work will go further. Therefore it is likely that we will see it coming ONE PIECE at least at the 28th anniversary, will it manage to reach 30 °?