ONE PIECE: Buggy turns into a woman with the latest cosplay

One of the first enemies of the Straw Hat crew that appeared in ONE PIECE is undoubtedly Buggy the Clown. Bizarre and apparently weak, he has been defeated several times by Luffy, although on some occasions the clown has also managed to put the protagonist in difficulty. The latest events of ONE PIECE then made him an important character.

Former member of the Roger crew and that recently we were able to see as a young man in the ONE PIECE flashback, he is now in charge of his own large and strong crew. Thanks to his long-standing appearances, he has earned the affection of several fans of the work of the master Eiichiro Oda.

One of the last a play the role of Buggy the Clown it was Yuniku Cosplay who posted a photo on Instagram. The image you can see at the bottom shows the girl who plays Buggy the Clown but taking details from different clothes of the character. Excluding some female traits, the cosplayer reproduces the style of the character quite faithfully. This convinces you ONE PIECE cosplay?

ONE PIECE it is currently on its way to conclusion, with the Wanokuni arc which will solve several plots of the manga. However, as expressed by the mangaka Oda, it will still take five years before seeing Luffy reach Laugh Tale, the mythical island on which the One Piece is located.