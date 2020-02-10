Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Buggy turns into a woman with the latest cosplay

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

One of the first enemies of the Straw Hat crew that appeared in ONE PIECE is undoubtedly Buggy the Clown. Bizarre and apparently weak, he has been defeated several times by Luffy, although on some occasions the clown has also managed to put the protagonist in difficulty. The latest events of ONE PIECE then made him an important character.

Former member of the Roger crew and that recently we were able to see as a young man in the ONE PIECE flashback, he is now in charge of his own large and strong crew. Thanks to his long-standing appearances, he has earned the affection of several fans of the work of the master Eiichiro Oda.

One of the last a play the role of Buggy the Clown it was Yuniku Cosplay who posted a photo on Instagram. The image you can see at the bottom shows the girl who plays Buggy the Clown but taking details from different clothes of the character. Excluding some female traits, the cosplayer reproduces the style of the character quite faithfully. This convinces you ONE PIECE cosplay?

READ:           'The Green Hornet' will return to theaters with a new reboot that will move away from Michel Gondry's film

ONE PIECE it is currently on its way to conclusion, with the Wanokuni arc which will solve several plots of the manga. However, as expressed by the mangaka Oda, it will still take five years before seeing Luffy reach Laugh Tale, the mythical island on which the One Piece is located.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.