ONE PIECE: Brook goes wild in the new statue dedicated to the Oda series

To celebrate the immense success that ONE PIECE continues to have in the Japanese animation and comics industry, not excluding the impressive amount of merchandise made, the town of Kumamoto has placed statues dedicated to Luffy’s crew members in various places of tourist and cultural interest.

In this city, about 45 years ago, the master Eiichiro Oda was born, and of course this initiative to make the Mugiwara even more symbolic, is linked to the celebration of the mangaka himself. After revealing the tributes to Captain Monkey D. Luffy, and crew doctor Tony Tony Chopper, the one dedicated to the group’s rock star, world-famous musician, Brook, was also presented.

A former member of the Rumbar pirates, he managed to stay alive as a skeleton thanks to the Devil Fruit Yomi Yomi, and during the two years of time skip, thanks to the help of his manager Sanclin, he established himself as one of the biggest stars in the world, selling millions of copies and even touring. Every time he took the stage he managed to win over the audience with an overwhelming energy, which has been faithfully reproduced in the statue of which you can find some images at the bottom of the page.

Recall that the young Whitebeard has obtained a magnificent collectible statue, and we leave you to the question of who will be the final enemy of ONE PIECE.