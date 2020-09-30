ONE PIECE break confirmed: health problems for Eiichiro Oda

Eiichiro Oda has accustomed us in recent years to a publication pace with a stop every three or four chapters. But due to the Coronavirus that has also hit Japan in recent months, the mangaka had to modify the ONE PIECE work routine and pause every two or three chapters.

A few weeks ago, the mangaka had taken the classic break before releasing chapter 991 of ONE PIECE and now fans were expecting a regular continuation, also given that Eiichiro Oda confirmed that want to publish chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE within the year.

It all started to collapse when the very first unconfirmed leaks from the magazine aired the possibility of an unexpected break for ONE PIECE. However, the first details announced a break of not one but two weeks, a very rare fact despite the fact that the mangaka has stopped once a month for some time now.

This ONE PIECE’s unexpected break has been confirmed: this week and the next there will be no chapters of the manga, which will return to MangaPlus on October 16 with the cover and opening color pages. According to the new Weekly Shonen Jump leaks, there is a page that communicates a problem with the health condition of Eiichiro Oda.

ONE PIECE hasn’t had a two-week break since 2014, when Oda underwent a major surgery. Fortunately, the mangaka seems to have nothing serious, considering that his has already been planned back in style in a few numbers.